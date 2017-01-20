Global Consumer Electronics and Technology Show

At this year’s CES, the global consumer electronics and technology show in Las Vegas, the Zigbee Alliance launched a revolutionary new universal internet-of-things language called ‘dot dot’.

BBC Click talks to Tobin Richardson, the CEO of the Zigbee Alliance, about how this language could help digital devices to talk to each other.

Also on today’s BBC Click programme British researchers have been carrying out a massive analysis of local newspapers collected by the British Library over the last 150 years.

They want to better understand the build-up to historical events, as well as themes and shifts in culture. Click talks to Nello Cristianini, a professor of Artificial Intelligence, about what the analysis of big data can tell us about British history.

