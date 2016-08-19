My diary of my Detox in Phuket, my story, experiences and feedback as I attend the Atmanjai wellness centre.

This is not my first detox as I completed a 7 day ultra cleanse course four years ago also at Atmanjai, I have to say a very satisfying experience that was somewhat life changing to many of my attitudes towards eating and drinking.

Alas, over time we slip back to old habits and here I am again ready and mentally willing to “re-boot” my system.

A little bit about me, I am married, a little over sixty years old (surprise I know), have lived in Phuket since 2002, originate from Gods country in the United Kingdom, Wales and have a number of business interests in Phuket and Thailand including Phuket Island Radio and Phuket Raceweek to name two.

Why Detox in Phuket.

Well, as I said I live here, but my research tells me that many clients come from all over the world to what is a Paradise Island and over the last 10 years there has been a huge surge in demand for wellness, better living and health awareness.

Atmanjai was one of the first centers established in Phuket, and now there are a multitude of all sorts of facilities including bespoke centers, fitness and health awareness, which is all good news for Phuket as a Health and Wellness destination.

So, what the plan over the next seven days as my Detox in Phuket starts today, it actually started a few weeks ago as I received from Atmanjai the pre detox plan or as I call it the “let’s get ready to rumble” preparation.

Detox preparation

Detox in Phuket Pre Cleanse Diet suggestions
The Atmanjai team sent me a preparation document and full health questionnaire asking many questions about my overall  health condition, allergies and the such and general well being.

They also supplied a suggested Pre Cleanse diet, (see picture) suggesting cutting down or even out a number of products,

  • Bread or any Bakery products
  • Meat or Poultry of any kind
  • Fish or seafood of any kind
  • Dairy products of any kind
  • Alcohol
  • Coffee
  • Cigarettes
  • Recreational Drugs
So, with the paperwork all set and the accommodation booked at Friendship Beach I set off on my seven day Eat Well Program.

I will be back through the weekend to update you on my progress.

Please note that Friendship Beach and Atmanjai are Show sponsors of the Tuesday and Thursday Sunset Sounds Show