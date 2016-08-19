This is not my first detox as I completed a 7 day ultra cleanse course four years ago also at Atmanjai, I have to say a very satisfying experience that was somewhat life changing to many of my attitudes towards eating and drinking.
Alas, over time we slip back to old habits and here I am again ready and mentally willing to “re-boot” my system.
A little bit about me, I am married, a little over sixty years old (surprise I know), have lived in Phuket since 2002, originate from Gods country in the United Kingdom, Wales and have a number of business interests in Phuket and Thailand including Phuket Island Radio and Phuket Raceweek to name two.
Why Detox in Phuket.
Well, as I said I live here, but my research tells me that many clients come from all over the world to what is a Paradise Island and over the last 10 years there has been a huge surge in demand for wellness, better living and health awareness.
Atmanjai was one of the first centers established in Phuket, and now there are a multitude of all sorts of facilities including bespoke centers, fitness and health awareness, which is all good news for Phuket as a Health and Wellness destination.
So, what the plan over the next seven days as my Detox in Phuket starts today, it actually started a few weeks ago as I received from Atmanjai the pre detox plan or as I call it the “let’s get ready to rumble” preparation.
Detox preparation
They also supplied a suggested Pre Cleanse diet, (see picture) suggesting cutting down or even out a number of products,
- Bread or any Bakery products
- Meat or Poultry of any kind
- Fish or seafood of any kind
- Dairy products of any kind
- Alcohol
- Coffee
- Cigarettes
- Recreational Drugs
I will be back through the weekend to update you on my progress.
