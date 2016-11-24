Paul Oakenfold graces Sydney Australia for Resolution NYD – New Years Day 2017 and it’s going to be huge! Organizers Rodd Richards Presents and T1000 Events are delighted to bring 3 x Grammy nominated DJ PAUL OAKENFOLD to the Sydney masses. Get set for a day of dance music mania, thumping beats and dancing feet! What a way to start a new year!

Sydney dance music venue Bungalow 8/The Loft will become the hottest place to be on New Year’s Day as they bring you a party to remember. Dance the day away to the most incredible, uninterrupted views of Sydney’s iconic Darling Harbour. Rodd Richards Presents and T1000 Events will give you a banging lineup of HOT DJ’s supporting the one and only Paul Oakenfold. Sprawled over 2 levels of dance music heaven, this one is going to be one to remember!

Paul Oakenfold graces Sydney Australia for a party to remember!

Phuket Island Radio are thrilled to bring you the extraordinary talents of Paul Oakenfold and his radio show Planet Perfecto every Friday night from 10pm. Take a look at more about his radio show here in Phuket and around the world online.

The magnitude of Paul Oakenfold’s career and his place in the dance music business is hard to beat. Oakenfold is a true legend of EDM and has graced our stages for over 35 years of his illustrious career. His passion and commitment to the business has shaped an entire genre. Oakenfold remains one of the leading pioneers in the dance music scene to this day.

This passion has seen him nominated for 3 Grammy awards as well as a ‘No. 1 DJ’ status in the reputable DJ Mag. Read more about Paul Oakenfold and his contribution to the dance music industry.

Paul Oakenfold Australian Tour Dates

December 26th – Melbourne, Australia – Boxing Day BBQ

December 31st – Fortitude Valley, Australia – Family Nightclub

January 1st, 2017 – Sydney, Australia – Bungalow 8/The Loft