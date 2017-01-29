Phuket Tram Service gets go ahead as the governor confirmed that the resort island of Phuket will get a light rail tram service in 2021. Speaking during a brief update on the 60-kilometre 23.5 billion baht light rail tram project on Saturday.

At the briefing and update Phuket Governor Chokchai Detamornthan said:-

“Construction will start next year and finish in 2020. The tram service will be officially launched in 2021, the Phuket Tram line will help support Phuket’s economy as it will make travel more convenient for commuters and tourists while easing traffic congestion”, Mr Chokchai said.

The Bangkok Post reported that the Phuket governor also urged the public to attend and share opinions at two meetings that are planned on the Phuket tram project that will be held by the OTP on Feb 6-7.

The Feb 6 meeting will be held at Thalang District Office and the other at Tambon Wichit Municipality in Muang district.

Other infrastructure projects to ease congestion include the tunnels at Dara Samut and Sam Kong intersections which are completed and officially opened while construction at Bang Khu intersection is 70% complete.

The tunnel at Chalong intersection is expected to be finished this September ( we think that maybe 2018) and the one at the airport in 2019.

