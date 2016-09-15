Prime Minister Chan-o-Cha visits Phuket this Friday the 16th of September to mark the official opening of the new Phuket International Airport terminal and attend the Startup Thailand and Digital Thailand 2016 seminar. The seminar will be held at the Duangjitt Resort and Spa in Patong.

The official opening ceremony of the new international terminal will commence at 8:30am on Friday.

The long awaited international airport terminal has already begun using the new runway this week with flights arriving from China.

International flights, operated by 35 airlines will shift to the new premises, promising to relieve congestion at the airport.

Phuket is Thailand’s third busiest airport.

The Startup Thailand and Digital Thailand 2016

The Startup Thailand and Digital Thailand 2016 campaign are a joint public-private collaboration, launched by the Prime Minister in April 2016. Eleven agencies have conspired to provide education and support to businesses in international commercial practices and trends.

The seminar will be held over the weekend of 16-18 September with over 200 field experts in attendance, including the Minister for Science and Technology and the Minister of Information and Communication Technology. Talks and speeches will discuss the topic of Phuket as a Smart City and Startup paradise.

Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-o-Cha will deliver a speech entitled ‘Phuket: From world class destination to world class Smart City and Startup hub’. A panel discussion will be held to debate ‘Start-up and New Investment Opportunities in Thailand’.

The weekend long seminar aspires to push Thailand as an ASEAN hub of digital innovation and has seen more than 2000 businesses have been launched around Thailand in the last year alone thanks to the initiative.

Prime Minister Gen Chan O Cha’s itinerary

Friday 16 September 2016

8:30 am – Grand opening ceremony of the new terminal at Phuket International Airport

10:00 am – Governor Chamroen Welcome Speech at Duangjitt Resort and Spa, Patong

– Startup Thailand and Digital Thailand video presentation

10:10 am – Speech by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak

10:30 am – Prime Minister speech – ‘Phuket Smart City and Startup Paradise’

11:00am – Opening ceremony of Startup Thailand and Digital Thailand 2016

1:25 pm – Phuket Rajabhat University Auditorium Meeting

3:25 pm – Office of Strategy Management (OSM Andaman) Meeting

4:55 pm – Press interviews

