This week Andy Henly is bringing us The Retro Christmas Radio Show. We’re getting excited, are you? Tune in from 8pm on Monday the 26th of December to hear Andy’s festive Christmas mix sure to bring more cheer to your holiday!

Each and every week, Andy Henly graces our airwaves here in Phuket with a diverse music playlist. He’s delves into all our favourites from the 1980’s and 1990’s with a delicious mix of pop, rock, disco, dance and more. Andy delights audiences with his energy and passion for the music. We’re thrilled to be celebrating Christmas this week with The Retro Christmas Radio Show.

The Retro Christmas Radio Show – Line up

Kicking off from 8pm, Andy has a superb Christmas Radio Show lined up for your listening pleasure. In the first hour, Andy

will set the festive cheer with the likes of the Ronettes, Human League, Wizzard, Wham and of course, Mariah Carey!

As we cruise through the evening, the cheer is sure to spread even more. Andy will follow on with The Ronettes, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, the BeeGees and The Crystals. Take a look at the full list of artists below.

You can tune in to hear Andy Henly’s Retro Christmas Radio Show this Monday the 26th of December from 8pm. Not in Phuket? We are global and available to you anywhere you are via our mobile apps and online. Or set your dial to 102.5 FM in Central and South Phuket.

Retro Christmas Playlist

Human League, Wizzard, Flying Picket, Queen, Paul McCartney and Wings, The Ronettes, Jason and Kylie, Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Mel and Kim, The Bee Gees, Village People, S Club 7, The Crystals, Pogues and Kirsty Macoll, East 17, Renee and Renato, Band Aid, Bucks Fizz, Elton John, Housemartins, The Waitresses

Join Andy Henly for The Retro Christmas Radio Show! Share your memories on Facebook.com/Retro Radio Show and take the school Days Challenge tackles the subject of English Lit (Our school doesn’t close at Christmas). Lost TV remembers a classic staple part of Christmas Finally, Help compile Andy’s Mix Tape with your choice of classic song, tell us why it should be on it and we’ll do the rest.