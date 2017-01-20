Rick Wakeman is featured on this weeks BBC Top of the Pops that broadcasts live in Phuket on a Saturday at 4pm with a re-run on Sunday also at 4.

Top of the Pops the official UK Top 40 is presented by Kim Robson and this week we talk to keyboard wizard and rock legend Rick Wakeman.

Rick is back with his 100th album, featuring solo piano versions of classic songs.

Rick Wakeman Piano Portraits released January 2017

In January 2016, Trevor Rabin announced he plans to perform with Wakeman and Jon Anderson as Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman (ARW), later in the year. Anderson revealed the three wrote “some unique songs together”.

That month, following requests from fans, Wakeman recorded piano versions of “Life on Mars?” and “Space Oddity”, with an original track “Always Together”, as a tribute to David Bowie following his death with proceeds from the songs donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The reception from the single and a performance of “Life on Mars?” on BBC Radio 2 inspired Wakeman to release a solo piano album of tracks that he had played on in his career with adaptations of classical music pieces. Piano Portraits will be released on 13 January 2017.

We also hear from UK Grime rapper Wiley who is back with a new album.

There’s music from the latest albums by The XX, producer Bonobo and a song from the hit soundtrack to the movie La La Land, plus the latest hits from Chainsmokers and producer Jax Jones.

We find out if Ed Sheeran can hang onto both the Number 1 and 2 positions with his new songs, and take a look at who is topping the charts in China.

