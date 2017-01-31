Phuket International Hospital held a press conference for the 5th Run for Health Run for Charity Mini Marathon with trophies from H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

On 31 January 2017, Phuket International Hospital held a press conference for the 5th Run for Health Run for Charity Mini Marathon with trophies from H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, which corresponds to the hospital’s commitment to take good care of Phuket people’s health and well-being.

Dr. Weerawat Yorsaengrat, Medical Director of Phuket International Hospital, noted that the 5th edition of the mini marathon enjoyed continued trust and support from all the private and government sectors, as well as Phuket people themselves, more than 1,000 of whom participated in the last mini marathon (4th time).

The Run for Health Run for Charity Mini Marathon has become more and more popular among sports enthusiasts, stirring a buzz in Phuket and beyond.

In order to carry on with the mini marathon and make it increasing well-known, Phuket International Hospital joins up with several local organisations to host the event, including:-

Phuket City Municipality,

Tambon Vichit Municipality,

Phuket Provincial Police,

Vichit Police Station,

Rotary Club of Jungceylon,

Old Phuket Foundation,

Andaman Pearl Running Club,

Radio Amateur Society,

Civil Defence Volunteers of Phuket,

Kusoldharm Foundation,.

The mini marathon’s 5th edition is scheduled for 19 February 2017 from 04.00 am onwards, starting from the hospital’s ground. This year’s theme is ““RUN for the New Me”, which means to get started and become a new one with better health.

The event is expected to foster the hospital’s strong ties with local communities.

This year’s program has the route readjusted and increased in distance. There are 5 types of race:

1. Fun run 5.7 km

2. Family run 3.5 km

3. Mini marathon 12 km

4. VIP participants

5. Team participation (clubs)

Proceeds raised from the 5th Run for Health Run for Charity Mini Marathon will be presented to H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for charitable purposes.

Phuket International Hospital is very much hopeful that this 5th edition will be yet another milestone in pushing forward common values hand in hand with those local partners and promoting physical exercise for local people’s good health and well-being.

Vice Mayor Kavee Tansukhatanon added,

“on behalf of the local government sector in Phuket, I can only appreciate the hospital management’s commitment to carry on with the 5th Run for Health Run for Charity Mini Marathon with trophies from H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, in such a way to encourage Phuket people to give a fair share to physical exercise as well as to strengthen ties with local communities and bodies. I highly hope that the upcoming 19 February mini marathon will get overwhelming success and become an annual sport event that Phuket people look forward to every year, in line with the hospital’s commitment to stay by the side of Phuket people as always –“local hospital for local people”.

