This week James Ross presents The Greatest Hits of Christmas. He’s ready with an exciting, festive collection of all our favourite Christmas music from then and now.

Tune in to 91.5 and 102.5 FM every Sunday from 2pm in Phuket or online around the world and feast on a fabulous two hours of festive Christmas hits to get you into the spirit of it.

Each and every week, James Ross brings our Phuket and global listeners the Greatest Hits of Music. Taking you on a journey of the songs that moved and grooved us then… and now. There’s the ones you remember, the ones you may have forgotten and the ones that will never get old. Phuket Island Radio are so excited to have James play 2 hours of the greatest music we know and love from around the world.

This week, James will help you relive all those classics that made Christmas! You can expect to hear from the likes of…..

The Greatest Hits of Christmas playlist

The latest from Bruno Mars, Adele, Little Mix, and Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson,

Plus a great Christmas hit from one of South Korea’s top groups.

The classics will feature Chris Rea, Quincy Jones, Simple Minds, and Paul McCartney

Relive the oldie goldie’s with Aretha Franklin, The Ronettes, Lesley Gore, The Sweet – and much much more.

The Greatest Hits of Christmas in Phuket Sunday the 25th of December 2016 only on Phuket Island Radio.

