This weeks A State of Trance brings yet another week of banging trance beats from Armin van Buuren.

Buuren’s show A State of Trance reaches over 37 million listeners weekly right around the world. Here at Phuket Island Radio, we’re proud to bring you ASOT every Thursday evening from 10pm.

Learn more about the man himself Armin van Buuren and have a look at the huge list of progressive international DJ’s you will find on Phuket Island Radio.

Here is Buuren’s playlist this week:

ASOT 791 – This weeks A State of Trance

Progressive Pick:

01. Pryda – Choo [PRYDA]

02. Oliver Smith – Endorphin [ANJUNABEATS]

03. Chris Bekker & Farius – CMYK [VANDIT]

04. Alex Leavon & Gemma Pavlovic – Counting Stars [ESSENTIALIZM]

Tune Of The Week:

05. Protoculture – Empyrean [ARMIND]

06. Andy Moor & Somna feat. Amy Kirkpatrick – One Thing About You (Eximinds Remix) [AVA]

07. PARITY – Spectre [DIGITAL SOCIETY]

08. Shogun – Pentakill [ARMIND]

09. Armin van Buuren feat. Angel Taylor – Make It Right (Ilan Bluestone & Maor Levi Remix) [ARMIND]

10. Paul Arcane & Nick Callan – Prophecy [REBOOT]

11. Omnia – Hold Me [ARMIND]

12. Sheridan Grout – Holding On [AVA]

13. Somna – Mystic [FSOE]

14. Solid Stone – Understatement [STATEMENT!]

Trending Track:

15. Armin van Buuren & Ørjan Nilsen – Flashlight [ARMIND]

16. Lange – The First Rebirth [CREATE MUSIC]

17. Ben Nicky feat. Chloe – Anywhere (Exis Remix) [UNIVERSAL NATION]

18. Edelways & Zinou – New World [ALWAYS ALIVE]

Future Favorite:

19. Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Aimoon – Astra (Club Mix) [VANDIT]

20. Dan Chase feat. Diana Leah – Voice Inside (Assaf Remix) [BLACK SUNSET]

21. Frainbreeze & Lucid Blue – Light My Way (Sunset pres. Symsonic Remix) [SUANDA VOICE]

22. The Quest – C Sharp (Allen & Envy Remix) [ITWT]

23. Steve Dekay feat. Crystal Blakk – Musa [FSOE]

24. Kyau & Albert – A Night Like This (Cold Rush Remix) [EUPHONIC]

25. Jorn Van Deynhoven – Space Girl [ARMADA]

26. Somna & Jennifer Rene – Awakening (Assaf Remix) [AVA]

27. Conjure One – The Garden (Mhammed El Alami Remix) [ARMADA]

28. Allen & Envy feat. Victoriya – Don’t Say [FSOE]

29. Nitrous Oxide – Dreamcatcher (Mark Walker Rework) [ANJUNABEATS]

30. Ben Gold – Atomic (Coming Soon!!! Remix) [WHO’S AFRAID OF 138]

31. Lostly – Rage At The Stars [OUTBURST TWILIGHT]

Armin’s Old Skool Classic:

32. LFO vs. F.U.S.E. – Loop [PLUS 8]