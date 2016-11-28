Transition Line Up this week brings our Phuket audience a banging mix of the best in dance music as presented every Tuesday night by DJ John Digweed.

One of the biggest names in dance music history, veteran and constant, John Digweed, brings you Transitions 639 this Tuesday from 10pm.

Transition Line Up this week:

Phonique – Grass Is Greener Larse Instrumental Remix

Stefan Braatz – Mon Amour feat. Eric D. Clark instrumental

Dinky – Slowly (Radio Slave Remix Version 1

Maceo Plex – The Replicant – version 2 [ Ellum Audio ]

Boy Bianchi – Fireworks (Joris Voorn remix)

SHADED – Touchfade (Original Mix)

Vince watson – Machines Need Love

Ryan Davis & Microtrauma – Recurrence [Bedrock Records]

Dave Angel – Inside Out [Bedrock]

Don’t miss this incredible line up. Tune in online or via our mobile apps totally FREE from iTunes or Google Play.

John Digweed around the world

Last weekend, Digweed played at Super Club Stereo in Montreal, celebrating the 17th anniversary of the venue. He kicked off at 4am to a full house of EDM fans until midday the following day!

Digweed is currently on tour, check out the dates below:

John Digweed at Q Nightclub, Seattle

09/12 John Digweed at Great Northern, San Francisco

10/12 John Digweed at Exchange

30/12 Flash & The Brown Elvis pres. John Digweed at Flash

31/12 New Year’s Eve | John Digweed (8 Hour Set)/ Naveen G at Output and Push The Night in The Panther Room

12/01 John Digweed at BPM Festival

You can catch John Digweed every Tuesday night from 10pm on Phuket Island Radio. Tune in FREE from anywhere in the world via our mobile apps.

Here at Phuket Island Radio, we have some of the most progressive DJ’s, the best names in EDM, bringing you the latest and

greatest beats every evening. Take a look at our list of world class presenters right here.

Our Radio Shows offer you a bit of everything 24/7, take a look at our Radio Shows page.