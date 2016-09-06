What makes a traffic jam asks Science sleuths Dr. Adam Rutherford and Dr. Hannah Fry investigate everyday mysteries sent in by BBC UK listeners.

This week in episode three of Discovery from the BBC which will broadcast on Phuket Island radio 0nline and on air at 102.5FM we find out more about what makes a traffic jam.

Adam ventures on to the London orbital motorway in search of a tailback and Hannah looks at projects around the world that have attempted to solve the scourge of the traffic jam.

Featuring Neal Harwood from the Transport Research Laboratory and BBC technology reporter, Jane Wakefield.

I have often wondered about this phenomenon what makes a traffic jam.

With the traffic congestion in Phuket simply getting worse and no real road, disciplines are Phuket destroying itself?

Anyone travelling to Bangkok frequently with have witnessed the total grid lock on some days while on other days things are relatively smooth.

Of course, it is not just cars some areas of Asia have thousands of Motor Cycles all hustling for the same piece if space.

Discovery from the BBC also this week also looks at the vexing question of why people shout on their mobile phones in public.

By delving into the inner workings of telephony with a tale of engineering rivalry, Victorian etiquette and early otolaryngology. Their witnesses are acoustic technologist Nick Zakharov and historian Greg Jenner, author of A Million Years in a Day: A Curious History of Daily Life.

