This week Top of the Pops talks to the British rock band You Me At Six who are back with a brand new album and hoping for their second chart-topper.

UK Rock band You Me at Six

You Me at Six are an English rock band from Weybridge, Surrey. Formed in 2004, the group achieved success in 2008 with the release of their debut album, Take Off Your Colours, which included the singles “Save It for the Bedroom”, “Finders Keepers” and “Kiss and Tell”, with the latter two peaking at number 33 and number 42 respectively in the official UK Singles Chart. Their second album Hold Me Down (2010) debuted at number 5 in the UK, while third album Sinners Never Sleep (2011) peaked at number 3, was certified Gold, and spawned the band’s fifth top 50 single “Loverboy”. (credit Wikipedia)

Also, in this week’s show, we have music from the debut album from Sundara Karma.

Top of the pops this week also includes brand new hit songs from Starley, Jax Jones, Snakehips and Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran is also featured in Sunday’s Greatest Hits of Music with James Ross.

Top of the Pops has all of the high climbers and top 5 songs in the UK charts.

Plus we take a look at who is selling the most in Australia.

Top of the Pops is Presented by Kim Robson

Picture credit Bailey DeLong