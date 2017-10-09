The 2017 Phuket Vegetarian Festival this year will be held only on one day of the now famous street processions held as part of a nine-day festival in respect of the Royal Funeral for the late King His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Therefore the 2017 Phuket Vegetarian Festival which is scheduled across the island from Oct 20-28 and held at participating Chinese shrines will be very much a quieter affair.

President of the Phuket Chinese Shrines Association, Prasert Fakthongkol, who acts as the lead organising body for the 2017 Phuket Vegetarian Festival, has confirmed to local Phuket media that October 28th will be the only day for street processions.

“The 2017 festival will take place for nine days from October 20 to 28, with everything taking place as usual except daily processions,” said Mr Prasert.

“We will just keep it more quiet and respectful this year. Every shrine [taking part in the festival] will not be holding street processions on October 20-27 to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“Food stalls, firecrackers, markets and so on will be permitted,” he added.

“However, for now it has been decided that on the final day of the festival [Oct 28] parades and spiritual processions will be permitted, in all areas,” Mr Prasert confirmed.

The association feel that it would be appropriate and respectful to cancel the street processions in honour of His Majesty.

The Ministry of Culture from its Phuket Provincial office has published an announcement regarding events at the 2017 Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

“The festival falls during the funeral for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej” and as such Ceremonies to commemorate the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej can be held. Ceremonies to honour HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn can be held. Spirit mediums or Ma Song processions, spirit possessions in communities and firecrackers are allowed. Every activity on October 26 should be cancelled as the province will hold the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s funeral.

