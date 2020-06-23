Thai driver, Alex Albon 2020 season is now only weeks away from starting. Alex is the first Thai driver to compete in Formula One since 1954

The 2020 Formula 1 championship is set to start in Austria on the 3rd – 5th July.

Like every sport, F1 has had to delay its events due to Covid-19. Next month the season kicks of with racing in Austria for two weekends in a row.

Few drivers will be as excited to get started as Albon. After only six months last year, Albon drove impressively enough to receive a promotion to one of the top teams – Red Bull Racing. That move was predicted right here on Phuket Radio. We also predicted MAYBE a F1 Thailand race will be in future Thai government plans? Our view this is still a possibility as Thailand moves to a new normal post the Covid 19 pandemic.

Alex Albon 2020 F1 Predictions

Now, not only is Alex Albon the only Asian driver in Formula 1 for the second year running, but he also has a fantastic opportunity to win a race in this 2020 season. There is a gap in performance between the ten teams in the sport. Unlike in 2019 where he started at a junior outfit, Albon will enjoy a full season in a car that is capable of winning races.

Will we see the Thai flag on a podium this year?

It’s not unlikely. Alex Albon proved he had the speed to succeed last year, even with his limited F1 experience. At the race in Brazil, Albon was on course to clinch Thailand’s first podium in Formula 1, before another driver crashed into him. Aside from that, he never finished lower than 6th place in every other race for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

Red Bull racing are set and Alex Albon 2020 in car number 23 the RB 16 i definitely one to watch. Powered by the Honda developed 6 cylinder, 1600 cc engine producing 900 BHP is a winning machine.

Are you a Alex Albon SUPERfan? Check out this quiz and discover how much you know about Alex.

The 2020 F1 Season

So far, seven countries have cancelled their 2020 F1 race events including Singapore and Japan.

The announced schedule currently only has European venues, with the governing body due to unveil further circuits shortly. To help prevent the spread of the virus, no fans can attend, and regular testing for team personnel will be in place.

The season may be different from any Formula 1 has seen before, but for Alex Albon 2020 might be the year he shows the world just how good a driver he is.

