The Shape of Water leads with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour follow with 9 nominations each.
Once again, there are no female directors nominated in the Best Director category. What’re your thoughts on this?
There’s a full list of all the nominations below and the Baftas website is HERE
2018 Baftas Film Awards Nominees.
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST MAKEUP & HAIR
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me by Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
BEST EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (Producers)
I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director) and Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer) and Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director) and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)
Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd
First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh
The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook and Syd Lim
Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky
The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi and Alexandre Mallet-Guy
DOCUMENTARY
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
ANIMATED FILM
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette