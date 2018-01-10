The 71st British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, will be held on 18 February 2018 at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Baftas are to honour the best national and foreign films of 2017 and this year it’s 71st. We are delighted to note2018 will be hosted by the icon from Absolutely Fabulous Joanna Lumley.

The Shape of Water leads with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour follow with 9 nominations each.

Once again, there are no female directors nominated in the Best Director category. What’re your thoughts on this?

There's a full list of all the nominations below and the Baftas website is HERE