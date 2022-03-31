Russian soldiers apparently identified by AI

Are Russian soldiers being identified by AI technology?

It’s been reported that Ukraine is receiving help to identify Russian infiltrators or ID dead soldiers.

Facial recognition company has billions of facial images

A facial recognition company called Clearview AI is offering access to its database of billions of facial images.

We’ve reported on Clearview before as it has been accused of overstating its algorithms’ effectiveness as well as being fined by data regulators. Rhiannon Williams of MIT Download is on the programme and has been following the story.

How Ukraine isn’t winning the Information War.

The assumption in the West is that Ukraine and President Zelensky are dominating the narrative online, but according to a new analysis that’s only the way it seems in the western social media bubble.

23 million tweets which included hashtags like #IstandwithPutin and #IstandwithRussia were monitored to see how and where they were sent. The White paper just published by CASM Technology shows that Russia is targeting BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and more generally Africa and Asia.

Carl Miller from CASM explains what they’ve found and why we can’t assume that everyone around the world is getting the same online messages.

Okta data breach – who, what, where, why, when and how Okta is probably one of the biggest tech companies in the world you’ve never heard of until now. Its customers use its software to allow employees to work remotely by accessing their systems from outside the office.

However, they had a data breach back in January and now the hacking group Lapsus$ is claiming it may have accessed more data than Okta is willing to admit.

Protocol’s Sarah Roach explains what’s happened and why possibly millions of logins from around the world could be impacted.

The programme Digital Planet is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Angelica Mari. Studio Manager: Duncan Hannant Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

(Image: Facial Recognition Concept. Credit: Getty Images)

Wikipedia on Russian Soldiers.

2018 beginning of the formation of the voluntary military reserve force

In 2018, Russia started the full-scale formation of a military reserve force based on volunteers selected from among those who retired from active duty. Russian military reserve force (Russian: мобилизационный людской резерв) is a set of citizens who have signed contracts to perform military service as a reservist, who was appointed to a military position in particular military units in this capacity, and who are involved in all operational, mobilization, and combat activities of these military units, unlike other citizens who haven’t signed such contracts and who can be used for mobilization deployment of armed forces on the involuntary basis only in cases stipulated by law (Russian: мобилизационный людской ресурс).

The deployment of military units, composed of reservists, takes minimum time and does not require any retraining of military personnel; furthermore, military units, composed of reservists, use the same weapons as used by military units, composed of active-duty military personnel. Military units, staffed by reservists, are 100% manned up to wartime standards just like military units, staffed by active-duty military personnel only. There is no possibility to define by military units designation what we’re dealing with – reserve or not reserve military unit. The number of reservists is not presented in open sources and is not among the number of active duty military volunteers which is published by Ministry of Defence. This makes it difficult for establish real troop strength of new Russian military units and formations.