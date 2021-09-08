The Children Code protecting kids online

The so-called Children Code has just come into force in the UK.

The Age-appropriate design code aims to protect children online by making digital services accessed by children comply with standards that safeguard children from being tracked and profiled.

This includes toys, games and edtech but also social media and video sharing platforms.

Changes have already been made by the likes of FB, TikTok and Instagram that will be implemented worldwide. Professor Sonia Livingstone from the LSE, a specialist in children’s digital rights, is on live.

The rise of telemedicine in China China adopted a digital health code earlier this year and has seen a massive increase in the use of tech for healthcare since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Reporter Yuan Ren explains how this rise is taking the pressure off the heavily burdened public healthcare system, despite higher costs to the patient but it’s also driving demand for online doctors and changing the way the Chinese look after their health.

China’s online gaming limits Our games correspondent Chris Berrow reports on the highly restrictive online gaming clampdown on teenagers announced by the Chinese authorities and how it could bring bigger problems for young people in the future.

The programme Digital Planet is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Ghislaine Boddington.

Studio Manager: Duncan Hannant Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz (Image credit: Getty Images)