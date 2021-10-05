Earthshot – ideas and initiatives

While international meetings to discuss climate change and policies that affect the world can seem rather distant to us as individuals, on a local level there are many exciting and creative initiatives all over the world where people are developing practical solutions to the environmental problems they see.

The Earthshot prize highlights many of these projects, ideas and initiatives which have the potential to make a difference locally and globally.

In this three-part series, Chhavi Sachdev looks at the practical work of the prize nominees, and profiles their solutions on a range of subjects; protecting nature, cleaning the air, ocean revival, climate change and waste.

Picture: Earth floating in space, Credit: Chris Clor/Getty Images

