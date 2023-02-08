Is Mental Health affected by the weather?

In this week’s programme, we’re asking if changes in the weather can have an impact on our mental health. Phuket and Thailand have a hot and humid climate, so an interesting programme for all Thailand residents.

Mental Health anxiety and depression

We go to Bangladesh in South Asia – a country listed as one of the world’s most vulnerable to climate change – where researchers have been exploring connections between incremental changes in heat and humidity, along with bigger impacts like flooding, and the levels of anxiety and depression in the population.

You’ll have to listen to find out the answer – but they say their study has stark implications, not just for Bangladesh, but for many other countries too.

Which cup has caffeine?

Our studio guest today is Dr Belinda Fenty and she’ll be bringing the coffee.

Can presenter Smitha Mundasad spot which cup has the caffeine? Dr Fenty talks us through what coffee actually does to the body and ponders other questions like how much is too much and when is the best time to drink it.

She’ll also take us through how to spot fake medicines and we have an intriguing study on whether being married is good for your health. Do join us. Presenter: Smitha Mundasad Producer: Gerry Holt

Mental health stigma

Many people have struggled with their mental health during the pandemic but don’t always feel free to discuss it, especially at work.

Mental Health and Covid and a large new Lancet Psychiatry study showing that one in three people develop anxiety, depression or a neurological problem in the six months after they were ill with the virus.

