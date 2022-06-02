Monkeypox misinformation and the stigma

Claudia discusses concerns about monkeypox misinformation and stigma with Andy Seale, Senior Strategic Advisor, department of HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections at the World Health Organisation.

This programme is available on the Health Check Page and is available now On-Demand until Wednesday the 8th of June. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 5th of June in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Monkeypox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in both humans and some other animals.

How psychologists are trialling a radio drama for tackling external and domestic insurgent attacks in Burkina Faso.

Associate Professor Rezarta Bilali explains why the drama was needed.

Growing up in a city

Plus Claudia hears of a new study on whether growing up in a city, town or countryside might impact our navigation skills.

And visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London to examine the evidence for how much of an effect gardening might have on a person’s mental health.

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: Monkeypox virus. Photo credit: Kontekbrothers/Getty Images.)

What else do we know about Monkeypox?

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pains, shivering, backache, and feeling extremely tired.

Typically there are swollen lymph nodes behind the ear, below the jaw, in the neck or in the groin. This is followed by a rash that forms blisters and crusts over; most frequently in the mouth, on the face, hands and feet, genitals and eyes.

The time from exposure to onset of symptoms is on average 12 days; though ranges from 5-to-21 days.

The duration of symptoms is typically two to four weeks.

Cases may be severe, especially in children, pregnant women or people with suppressed immune systems

More from the BBC every Sunday morning.