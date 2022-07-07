Would a third thumb be handy?

Claudia Hammond is at the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition in London looking at the latest medical research.

Claudia speaks to Professor Tamar Makin and designer Dani Clode to find out whether a third thumb might be handy.

Dr Graham Gubbins explains how to use genetic technology to head off the world’s next pandemic before it happens.

And Claudia hears from Dr Georgina Girt why llamas are special. They’re certainly cute with their pointy ears and their long eyelashes, but they can also develop tiny antibodies that could protect humans against numerous different diseases.

Plus senior lecturer, Chloe James on the superpowers of bacteriophages and how they work as puppet masters.

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: Health Check presenter Claudia Hammond tries on The Third Thumb at the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition. Photo credit: BBC.)

What Does Third thumb mean?

The Third Thumb is a 3d printed thumb extension for your hand, controlled by your feet. The project investigates the relationship between the body and prosthetic technology in new ways.

