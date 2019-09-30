Bruce Springsteen’s Surprise ‘Light of Day’ made a surprise live appearance Saturday. This was at the opening of a new exhibit honouring the rocker in his New Jersey hometown.

The career-spanning “Springsteen: His Hometown” exhibit in Freehold, New Jersey held its opening night gala. Which, featured performances by Bobby Bandiera and Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers.

During the latter band’s set, Springsteen – who attended the gala hosted by Monmouth County Historical Association – came onstage to perform his 1988 song “Light of Day.”

“I can’t stay long,”

Springsteen told the attendees.

“I’ve got my family in the city, but I wanted to just come down and thank everybody for supporting the Historical Association. It’s nice to be honoured in my hometown.” Everyone was very happy with Bruce Springsteen’s Surprise ‘Light of Day’

His Hometown features 150 pieces, including 20 donated by Springsteen as well as a mailbox where people can leave Springsteen fan mail.

The exhibit opened to the general public Sunday and will remain at the Historical Association until the fall of 2020.

Bruce Springsteen released Bridge School-Live Album

A new live album chronicling his October 13th, 1986 acoustic set at Neil Young’s inaugural Bridge School Benefit Concert in Mountain View, California.

While Springsteen hasn’t toured in the interim between his Broadway residency and Western Stars. He has popped up onstage on a handful of occasions, including a surprise set at the Blinded by the Light premiere. Bruce Springsteen’s previously unreleased song “I’ll Stand by You” is one of several Springsteen tracks to be included on the soundtrack to Blinded by the Light.

A cameo during a Southside Johnny show and the upcoming Stand Up for Heroes benefit on November 4th.

Springsteen’s Western Stars film arrives in theatres October 25th.