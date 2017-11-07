What do you get if you put Andy Henly – Bryan Adams and Ed Sheeran together?

This weeks edition of Big Ones and New Ones.

Andy has “New Ones” from Bryan Adams & Ed Sheeran and “Big Ones” from Queen and The Police

Also, Big Ones and New Ones feature 5 songs and events from November of a mystery year from the 80’s. Try and work out the year from the clues and music and play The Test of Time.

This week Hour one.

It all kicks off every Saturday at noon with a start from Survivor and Eye of the Tiger. Followed by Jessie J and Price Tag and then some Poison from non other than Alice Cooper.

Mark Morrison is here with Return of the Mack and Tears for Fears tell us that I Love You But I’m Lost

Beth Ditto, Savoir Fayer and the Bangles, Going down to Liverpool with Charlie Puth asking us How Long.

Completing this segment is Duffy with Mercy.

The final part of the first hour has The Police asking us about a Message in a bottle. While Father John Misty offers us some Pure Comedy.

Wrapping up as we go to the BBC news in London is Train, Drink Up and then nothing better than Queen with Radio GaGa.