My diary of my Detox in Phuket, my story, experiences and feedback as I attend the Atmanjai wellness centre.

This is not my first detox as I completed a 7 day ultra cleanse course four years ago also at Atmanjai, I have to say a very satisfying experience that was somewhat life changing to many of my attitudes towards eating and drinking.

Alas, over time we slip back to old habits and here I am again ready and mentally willing to “re-boot” my system.

A little bit about me, I am married, a little over sixty years old (surprise I know), have lived in Phuket since 2002, originate from Gods country in the United Kingdom, Wales and have a number of business interests in Phuket and Thailand including Phuket Island Radio and Phuket Raceweek to name two.

Why Detox in Phuket.

Well, as I said I live here, but my research tells me that many clients come from all over the world to what is a Paradise Island and over the last 10 years there has been a huge surge in demand for wellness, better living and health awareness.

Atmanjai was one of the first centers established in Phuket, and now there are a multitude of all sorts of facilities including bespoke centers, fitness and health awareness, which is all good news for Phuket as a Health and Wellness destination.

So, what the plan over the next seven days as my Detox in Phuket starts today, it actually started a few weeks ago as I received from Atmanjai the pre detox plan or as I call it the “let’s get ready to rumble” preparation.

Detox preparation