What is special about Duane Allman’s Guitar?

When an instrument that features in one of the greatest recording series is auctioned at a bizarre price, it begs the question.

Who is Duane Allman?

You will be forgiven if you do not know who he is but you are about to.

Considered one of the greatest humans to ever wield (yes, wield) a guitar, Duane Allman is a musical legend.

He was regarded as the magic strings in several hit song by major artistes including the hit song “Layla” which he recorded with Eric Clapton’s Derek and the Dominos.

The man was a Guitar god.

Despite his short career, Duane Allman has hundreds of credited and uncredited recording sessions