Camila Cabello and Cardi B feature in Ed Sheeran latest video, “South of the Border,” directed by Jason Koenig.

Three International stars and a spy plot as Sheeran is joined by Camila Cabello and Cardi B in his latest video.

The clip, modelled after spy movies, the plot is to steal what must be a very valuable necklace. As you may expect the heist is executed by a femme fatale (Alexis Ren) and her cyborg secret agent beau (Paul Karmiryan).

There’s car chases, beach dances, ropes, latex — anything you’d think would be in a high-budget video modelled after James Bond, it’s here.

“South of the Border” is from Sheeran’s latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, featuring duets and collaborations with other artists across all of its tracks.

Camila Cabello released her own track today, “Cry For Me,” from her forthcoming album Romance.

We are waiting for the release date for the record as yet it has not been set. However, Cabello is due to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 12th.

While a part of Fifth Harmony, Cabello began to establish herself as a solo artist.

With the release of the collaborations “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes, and “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly. The latter reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 U.S chart.

After leaving the group in December 2016, Cabello released several other collaborations. They included “Hey Ma” by Pitbull and J Balvin for The Fate of the Furious soundtrack.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Cardi B.

Cardi B will serve as a judge on Netflix’s upcoming hip-hop reality show, Rhythm + Flow. The first four episodes arrive on the platform on October 9th.

The rapper most recently starred in the film Hustlers.

Recently Cardi B interviewed Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.