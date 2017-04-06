Ed Sheeran features on this week’s Top of the Pops presented by Kim Robson.

We also talk to Jay Kay, from the hit band Jamiroquai who are back with their first new material in 7 years, and hear from Alison Goldfrapp from the electronic duo Goldfrapp, who have just released their 7th album.

Jamiroquai released an online short teaser video from their eighth studio album Automaton in January, now released.

Jamiroquai on tour this summer.

In January, Jamiroquai announced a 10-date Spring & Summer 2017 Festival tour of Asia & Europe due to start on 25 May 2017 in Tokyo, Japan and to end on 5 August 2017 in Sudoeste, Portugal, also including shows in South Korea, Greece, The Netherlands, Italy, Finland, France, Switzerland and Czech Republic. Sorry no, Thailand dates.

Jamiroquai has also announced they would take part on 7-9 July 2017 in the Cruïlla Barcelona Summer festival, Spain and on 12 August 2017 in the Boardmasters Festival, Newquay, Cornwall, United Kingdom.

Automaton was released on the 31st March and is available for download.

This week’s Top of the Pops is available LIVE via Satellite and online at 3 pm Saturday with a re-run on Sunday at 4 pm throughout Phuket on 91.5 and 102.5FM and online via mobile apps, which are FREE to download.

Is Ed Sheeran still top of the Album and Singles chart.

We find out if Ed Sheeran can extend his hold at the top of both of the UK album and singles chart for the 5th week and we take a look at who is topping the charts in Spain.

We have music from the brand new albums by British Sea Power, rockers Mastodon and Bob Dylan – who has just released his first ever triple album.

Plus there are new hit songs from Calvin Harris and Kendrick Lamar.

Presented by Kim Robson and direct from the BBC.