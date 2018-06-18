The Fifa World Cup Russia 2018 is well and truly up and running.

With just a weekend and a day under their belt, some of the surprises have already started to come through. We won’t analyse the games and leave that to out Broadcast partners BBC Sport. Suffice to say a few pleasant surprises for some of our listeners and a few disappointments for others.

Where are you watching? Did you decide who’s going to win?

Did you download the Fifa world Cup Russia 2018 Wallchart? Click HERE.

Fifa World Cup Russia 2018 on Phuket FM Radio

As we said at the outset we have frequent updates and live links from the BBC, bringing you all the latest results, the gossip, the news, the views and the opinions. Just tune into 91.5 FM in Central and Northern Phuket and 102.5 FM in Central and Southern Phuket at the following times:

07:40, 08:40, 09:10, 10:10, 12:15, 13:40, and 15;10, and don’t forget to catch Ryk’s updates to prepare for all the coming evenings action throughout the Breakfast show and at 14:40, 16:40 and 17:40.

Fifa World Cup fever.

Did you notice there’s football everywhere? Loads of TV and Radio coverage, regular updates, opinions and of course lots of debate.

