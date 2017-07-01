This week Sportshour is looking at playing Football on the roof of Africa, some Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and New Zealander Alex Hunt playing the ATP tour with a prosthetic arm.
- Playing Football on the Roof of Africa: Two women’s teams from 20 countries played a 90-minute football match, 5729 meters above sea level on Mount Kilimanjaro. Their aim was a call for an equal playing field for women in sport. Maggie Murphy played in the match and we speak to her about her experience.
- GLOW: In the 1980s a new wrestling league was created. It was called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, a title that probably wouldn’t be used today. Strong characters and over-the-top comedy sketches were integral to the series’ success. The story of the league has now been made into a new series available online; we speak to one of the first wrestlers, who participated in the first season.
- Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, also known as GLOW or G.L.O.W., is a women’s professional wrestling promotion begun in 1986 (the pilot was filmed in December 1985) and continued in various forms after it left television. Colorful characters, strong women, and over-the-top comedy sketches were integral to the series’ success. Most of the performers were actresses, models, dancers, and/or stunt women hoping to enter show business.
- Hunting for Change: Alex Hunt has become the first disabled player to pick up a ranking point on the Men’s Professional Tennis Tour, the ATP. He won his first round match at an invitational tournament in Guam beating 18-year-old Christopher Cajigan 6-0 6-0. The New Zealander, who was born with only half of his left arm, has to wear a prosthetic arm when he competes.
