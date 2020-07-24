Here’s your Friday weather in Phuket for Friday 24th July 2020.
And Ryk on the Breakfast Show says “sunny, sunny and more sunny”
29 degrees all over paradise and a chance of rain down at 10% and looks like this through the weekend.
Winds are from the North West at 9 Km per hour, look like a not a lot of wind this weekend.
Sunrise was at 6:17 and sunset on Friday at 6:48 PM.
The weekend weather looking very much the same perhaps with a little more cloud cover.
Looking for Tide data, then please check out our Phuket Tide Tables for daily High and Low data.
Here’s the audio link for Friday’s weather outlook from our Breakfast Show Host Ryk Orion.
