Here’s your Friday weather in Phuket for Friday 24th July 2020.

And Ryk on the Breakfast Show says “sunny, sunny and more sunny”

29 degrees all over paradise and a chance of rain down at 10% and looks like this through the weekend.

Winds are from the North West at 9 Km per hour, look like a not a lot of wind this weekend.

Sunrise was at 6:17 and sunset on Friday at 6:48 PM.

The weekend weather looking very much the same perhaps with a little more cloud cover.

Looking for Tide data, then please check out our Phuket Tide Tables for daily High and Low data.