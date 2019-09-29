Phuket FM Radio, 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM

As many of you know Phuket Island is a beautiful Tropical Island and wonderful place to live and visit. Turquoise seas and tropical landscape makes for a wonderful location with its rolling mountains hills and forests.

Unfortunately, some of the terrain is not good for FM Radio broadcasts so we have two frequencies. 91.5 in the Central and North and 102.5 FM in the Central and South.

Advantage number one is, just click the dial to change from station 1 to station 2. You do have both station tuned in right?

Number two, we vary the content and music, but on the hour virtually to the second, we have the BBC News direct from London. That’s right we are a BBC Partner.

And the third advantage is if you advertise on one station, you can probably negotiate the 2nd station for free. How’s about that Happy Hour Radio pricing.