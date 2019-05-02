Grab Taxi Phuket has very definitely arrived in Phuket, Thailand.

Here is the latest update as Grab Taxi the largest ride-hailing company in Southeast Asia, launched its Trip Planner service last week.

This will allow users in Bangkok to plan trips around the city on public transport such as buses, ferries.

When will the Grab Taxi app come to Phuket.

The Trip Planner feature first launched in Jakarta in March and is now available in Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

“The company will observe the response of the market in the next six months before making a decision to expand the Trip Planner feature nationwide, targeted to expand to major provinces in the next six months,” Mr Tarin said.

The Thai government is initiating a smart city development plan that depends on smart mobility, the main core of city development.

The region’s number one on-demand transport mobile app is now firmly established on the Island with many residents and tourists using the limousine hailing services of Grab car.

GrabCar, in Phuket is part of Grab Taxi Phuket and offers a premium and personalized ride experience.

Ranked fourth in this year’s Smart Travel Asia dot coms top 10 holiday destination, Grab Car aims to make commuting in Phuket hassle-free.

Tourists, Expats and Locals can book a Grab Car simply by downloading the Grab Taxi app, logging in and ordering a cab, most of the time Grab Cars (there are over 200 Phuket drivers signed up) will be in your vicinity and with you in a matter of minutes.

The bonus being if it is your first ride you can enter the promotion code GCPIR and get that first ride for just 250thb.

GrabCar launched in September and is an affordable private car with driver service, a driver that is vetted, polite and doesn’t come with the normal price hassles and haggle.

GrabCar is available on the GrabTaxi mobile app and offers a service where you areÂ picked up at yourÂ doorstep in minutes, allowing you and your family to travel and explore the sights and sounds of Phuket safely.

Fares are fixed ( we like that) and are calculated based on location, time, distance and demand Grab Car passengers are guaranteed transparency of fares, so there is no need to haggle.

Did you try Grab Taxi Phuket yet?

At the time of writing, there are over 200 Grab car drivers in Phuket waiting for you.

