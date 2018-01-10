Say hello to Amanie Illfated this Sunday on New Music.

This indie pop fusion singer, songwriter and model was born in South Sudan, was raised in Saskatchewan and now live in Toronto.

Amanie chatted with Allen Bell in preparation for this week’s New Music Show and you can hear the full interview on Sunday night at 10 PM.

What triggered you to do music and work with this genre?

I was around 4 years old when I decided to do music. I was playing in the living room with my sister when Celine Dion was on CBC on TV. I immediately decided that I wanted to be a singer and be on stage. As I started getting into music, I began to write out all of my feelings and thoughts and it was really therapeutic. The music that I really liked was pop but always mixed with other genres and with a lot more meaning.

Amanie Illfated Creative Process.

Walk us through your creative process, how do you create music, where do you do so? Do you have any rituals that help you creatively?

When I write, I typically start with the track. It seems strange, but the music triggers feelings and ideas and I get the idea of what the song is about, which is mostly about my personal experiences in life. All of the words just seem to pour into my mind and then to my hand and on paper.

If you had the chance to collaborate with any artist in the world who would it be and why?

There are so many people on earth that would love to work with. My top 3 would be Phantogram, M.I.A, Hans Zimmer.

Which track of yours do your fans HAVE TO listen to (what is your favourite track) and why?

I would say “You & Me” would be the one track that I would want all my fans to listen to!! It’s so upbeat, exciting and Yaba Angelosi did such a great job producing the track.

