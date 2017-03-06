Phuket FM radio is a proud partner of HLB Thailand who are Thailand’s premier financial and management accounting firms.

Although they are currently a marketing partner of our Phuket based station, HLB Thailand is established worldwide and have been developing their brand here in Thailand for almost 20 years.

Their team consists of a number of qualified professionals situated in Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui providing local and international clients with a wide range of professional services in the fields of outsourced financial and management accounting, tax advice, payroll and supporting business services. Leading their Thailand Operations is Khun Uwe, who has an impressive background in the industry and is passionate about HLB’s service offering.

More recently Uwe has been developing the “HR and Payroll” aspect of the business and is enjoying much success in this area.

Interestingly, HLB is also a member of the Forum of Firms, an association of international network of accounting firms promoting consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

HLB practice a philosophy of

“Global Reach, Local Touch”

which is evident in their standard of service throughout Thailand, and the rest of the world.

Visit their website and find out more.