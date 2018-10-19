THE NAI HARN, Phuket’s only member of Leading Hotels of the World, is once again raising the bar on island gastronomy. The launch of Prime @ Rock Salt, a new rooftop venue that promises exclusive dining experiences with spectacular views of the beach and sea.

Please welcome Prime at Rock Salt, Nai Harn dining experience overlooking this award-winning Phuket Beach

Perched on top of Rock Salt, THE NAI HARN’s popular beachfront restaurant. Prime is an exclusive eatery with just 20 seats. This intimate size allows the chefs to create highly personalised dining experiences. Including serene sunset dinners and private events for small groups.

Diners will be dazzled by dramatic live cooking experiences. An open kitchen that features a custom-built wood-fired oven and Santa Maria-style barbecue grill. This allows Executive Chef Mark Jones and his team to roast, smoke or chargrill at temperatures of up to 700 degrees Celsius.

Prime at Rock Salt a new dining experience.

“Prime @ Rock Salt is a new dining destination for Phuket and you could not ask for a better setting. The rooftop at Rock Salt affords spectacular sea views, especially at sunset and later when the stars fill the night sky,” said Frank Grassmann, General Manager of THE NAI HARN.

“Combining this stunning setting with an exceptional menu, Prime is set to become the ultimate venue for unforgettable evenings. Including romantic dinners and exclusive events,” he added.

From custom-built kitchens to premium produce, everything about Prime@Rock Salt is focused on creating fantastic flavours.

The appetizers feature some of the finest imported ingredients from around the world. Spanish octopus, French goat’s cheese, Scottish salmon and Cornish mackerel, all expertly prepared in innovative ways.

Diners can also indulge in an assortment of house-cured signature cold cuts presented with a choice of pickles, condiments and freshly-baked breads.