Yousef on Social media.

With nearly 150,000 Facebook fans and 64,000 Twitter Followers, HERE Yousef is definitely one to watch out for.

Legendary Carl Cox recently said,

‘In The Process of Eight’ that he started mixing it without warning, mailing him to say that he loved the album so much and “got it”, respecting that it “wasn’t just a series of DJ beats.”

“I wanted to feel the journey of all the music made to make more sense of what has been created by the man himself, Yousef,” the veteran DJ said.

So here it is Hour 2 of Transitions.

Yousef & the angel – vanity (crosstown rebels)

James Burton – Sounds Of A Different Colour (Ki Creighton Remix) (RSMASTER)

Kaiserdisco – Jet stream [KD Raw]

Olivier Giacomotto, Thomas Gandey – What About Acid (Supernova Remix) [Toolroom Trax]

Patrick Topping – Be Sharp Say Nowt (Hot creations)

Mella Dee – Techno Disco TooL (yousef circus edit)

Mella Dee – Take It [Warehouse Music]

Radio Slave – Feel The Same (Floorplan Remix 2) [Rekids]

Nice7 & Dirty Channels – Feelings (Nathan Barato Remix) [Crosstown Rebels]

Solardo – Fall Down (Carlo Lio Remix) [Hot Creations]

Italoboyz – Go Molian [Snatch]

Alcatraz- Giv Me Luv [Yoshitoshi]

Inner City – Big Fun 2017 (Piqué Darksiight Remix) [KMS]