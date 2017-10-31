John Digweed live is back with us this week at Phuket island radio

Hour one will be a full hour from John’s set : John Digweed live in Rosario

In hour two your in for a real treat as John Digweed live presents a Guest Mix from Alex Kennon.

Ever since his early years, Alex Kennon has always been interested in music. As a result, he started studying classical guitar at the age of 6 and then thanks to his father, was introduced to the music world through funk, punk rock and electronic rock. Aged 15, Alex started working in local radio, where he began to lay the vase of his own taste in the music field. In the beginning he became closer to house music and deep-tech sounds, and afterwards became influenced by acid and dub styles, and from artists such as Soul Capsule, Point G, Omar S and Mr. G.

Nic Fanciulli – Imitations (Original Mix) – Saved Records Toto Chiavetta – Survival (Original Mix) – Innervisions Yousef feat The Angel – Vanity (Yousef’s Black & Acid Dub) – Crosstown Rebels Spettro – Cuatros Caminos (Barbuto Remix) – Lucidflow Laydee V, Jonathan Smart – Gravity (Remastered) – Platform 7even Nic Fanciulli feat. Audion – ‘Resistance’ (Original Mix) – Saved Records Jimpster – Step by Step – Suol Bedouin – Set The Controls For The Heat of Sun (Guy Gerber Remix) – Crosstown Rebels Barber, James Trystan – Black Magic – Flashmob Records Tiga – Woke (Jamie Jones Remix) – Turbo Recordings Alex Kennon – Sensual – Bedrock Depeche Mode ‘Cover Me’ (Dixon Mix) – Columbia

