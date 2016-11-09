Jungceylon Shopping is the ultimate shopping, lifestyle and entertainment destination centrally located in Patong, Phuket. The complex covers an area of 200,000 square meters with available parking space for 100 coaches and 2000 cars. Visitors and locals alike flock to Patong and indulge in a world of shopping, entertainment, leisure and fun.

Rain or shine in Phuket, Jungceylon Shopping will accommodate the fussiest of shoppers with a huge range of department stores, designer outlets, beauty and spa salons, restaurants and cinemas. The massive complex also extends to the Millennium Resort, a popular Phuket hotel.

All that and more at Jungceylon Shopping

Over 200 stores make Jungceylon a shopping mecca! Fancy a new pair of designer jeans? Perhaps you’ve had your eye on those Gucci sunglasses? You’ll find all the latest in technology and electrical goods. But if you want more than just shopping, then Jungceylon offers a myriad of entertainment and lifestyle options to cater to your every need.

Experience entertainment heaven while you grab a bag of popcorn and catch the latest flick at the five room SF cinema. Or bring your mates or the family on a rainy Phuket day and make the most of the bowling alley.

After spending the day catching up on some much needed retail therapy, try one of the massage or spa treatment. Sit back and be pampered with a luxury foot massage, or try the fish spa for something a little different.

There’s never a dull moment at Jungceylon Shopping. The modern and comfortable mall also features a Laser Shooting cafe,

3D and 4D movie theatres, a shell museum and evening entertainment. Open from 11:00 – 22:00 each and everyday, Jungceylon Shopping is the ideal shopping, entertainment and luxury destination in the heart of Patong, Phuket.

