Justin Bieber has announced a rescheduled 2021 World Tour after his original Changes Tour shows this summer were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new stadium and arena tour will kick off June 2nd, 2021, at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, and run through August 15th, with a final show in Sacramento, California. Some of the dates are rescheduled from the original 45-date arena tour, while others are new shows added for 2021.
“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
The press release referred to the new tour as Justin Bieber World Tour, and on Twitter, Bieber manager Scooter Braun implied that a new album may be in the works:
New tour.. maybe a new album @justinbieber ?? 🧐🙂
— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 23, 2020
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 6th. Tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored at the new dates. All previous ticket holders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.
No openers for the new dates have been announced, but Bieber was originally scheduled to tour with Kehlani and Jaden Smith. In the meantime, he’s spent quarantine producing a Facebook Live show with his wife Hailey Bieber.
Justin Bieber World Tour Dates (2021)
June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
June 8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
June 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
June 17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 26 – Milwaukee, W @ Summerfest, AmFam Amp
June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
July 6 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 19 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
July 31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
August 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
August 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center