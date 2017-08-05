Katy Perry Tickets for Charity and has announced that she’s giving away free tickets to fans who donate supplies or volunteer at Boys and Girls Club of America.

Katy Perry has announced a partnership with social-action platform Global Citizen in support of Boys & Girls Club of America, a national organization which helps underprivileged kids to reach their full potentials. Fans are up for a treat as the songstress is giving away free concert tickets to those who donate time and supplies to the club’s local chapters.

As a part of the partnership, fans who sign up on Global Citizen’s website and donate supplies will be getting a chance to win a pair of general admission tickets to Katy’s “Witness: The Tour“. Meanwhile, fans who volunteer at Boys & Girls Club are entered to win a pair of VIP tickets and attend a meet-and-greet with the “Chained to the Rhythm” hitmaker.

“I’m a firm believer that actions speak louder than Tweets,” Katy said in a statement. “I think we’re all looking for a way to make real change beyond just donating our loose change. I’m proud to partner with Global Citizen to encourage my fans to take action in their own communities and visit their local Boys & Girls Clubs of America locations to donate or volunteer to earn INCREDIBLE tickets to see me on ‘WITNESS: The Tour’.”

Katy’s extensive trek in support of her latest album “Witness” will kick off on September 7 in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to the partnership, every ticket purchased for the tour goes to support the Boys & Girls Club of America.

