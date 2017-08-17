Monday Night Retro in Phuket and Andy Henly hosts The Retro Radio Show on 91.5 & 102.5FM from 8PM

Programme 51 has another stellar line of hits and some one hit wonders.

Monday Night Retro Radio Show lineup.

Kicking off Hour One

The Four Tops, Loco in Acapulco, The Colour Field, Thinking of You and The Stranglers, Skin Deep

The Pretenders, are up next with Don’t Get Me Wrong and it’s the 12″ Inch Remix.

“Don’t Get Me Wrong” is a song released by the pop-rock group and it was the first single taken from the group’s 1986 album, Get Close. It can also be found on the band’s The Singles album, released in 1987. The Pretenders first Top 10 pop hit, “Back on the Chain Gang”, had reached #5 in 1983.

“Don’t Get Me Wrong” also spent three weeks atop the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart in November 1986. In the US, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” became the group’s second Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at #10.

Ready for Abba on Monday night Retro?

Up next on the Monday Night Retro Radio Show is The Rah Band with Clouds Across the Moon, followed by John Miles, High Fly and Carole King, It Might as well rain until September takes up to our treat in the first hour ABBA.

“Take a Chance on Me” is a song by the Swedish pop group. Released in January 1978 as the second single from their fifth studio album ABBA: The Album. The song has been featured on a number of ABBA compilations such as Gold: Greatest Hits, still played around the Beach clubs in Phuket and some of the discos.

The final segment of the first hour and it’s Mr Big with To Be With You. Not forgetting, Andy’s quiz The School Days Challenge, and then time for some Roses!!

As in Guns and Roses and Sweet Child O Mine. “Sweet Child o’ Mine” is a song by the American rock band and featured on their debut album, Appetite for Destruction (1987).

Released in August 1988 as the album’s third single, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the band’s first and only number-one single in the U.S..

Billboard ranked it as the No. 5 song for 1988. It reached number six on the UK Singles Chart, when re-released in 1989

Finally, as we head towards the hourly BBC News from London there’s Jigsaw and Sky High, Andy reveals The School Day Challenge and Kirsty Macoll plays us out with A New England