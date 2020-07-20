The Monday weather in Phuket for Monday 20th July 2020.

Looking kind of cloudy and kind of sunny throughout Phuket today. This is typical for July Weather in Phuket.

Wind is from West North West at 3 – 5 knots this morning and freshening later to day to 8 – 9 knots

Monday weather in Phuket has 30% cloud cover this morning and expecting to increase as the day progresses.

We could see some light rain later afternoon.

Sunrise today was at 06:17 and the sun will set at 18:48 (6;48 PM) this evening.

Phuket Air quality currently in the green at 42.

If you’re heading out on the water check the tides and sea conditions.

Wondering about the Phuket Weather for the week ahead, we have you covered.