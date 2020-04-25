Phuket Yacht Club in partnership with our regatta sponsor Multihull Solutions have decided Asia’s largest multihull only event must go on and have presented the Notice of Race for the 2020 Multihull Solutions Regatta.
Scheduled to take place from Friday 10th July with registration followed by 3 days of racing.
The three day Saturday to Monday racing format remains. This year the club has introduced a reduced entry fee for club members.
The club and local business community look forward to your continued support and of course seeing everyone back on the water soon.
Phuket Yacht Club has a number of events taking place throughout the year. Operating an active social scene along with a sailing school. The sailing school is focused on youth sailing. Youth sailing is on the up as kids get off the ‘pads’ and out in the fresh air. Courses are available from complete novice upwards.
Along with the Multihull Solutions Regatta, Phuket Yacht club also runs the Sailors regatta usually held in early March. The Jai Dee regatta was introduced in November 2019 and is also to become an annual club event.
Are you ready to visit the Club?
The Phuket Yacht Club is keen to welcome all nationalities living and working here in Phuket. Everyone is welcome to visit the club, meet some of the members and get involved either socially or as a novice. We hope that as soon as the Covid 19 restrictions are lifted you can take the time to visit. For more information visit https://phuketyachtclub.com