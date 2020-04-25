Although there are still many global Covid 19 pandemic uncertainties, sailors are renowned and respected for their sense of order and ability to adapt to adverse conditions.

Phuket Yacht Club in partnership with our regatta sponsor Multihull Solutions have decided Asia’s largest multihull only event must go on and have presented the Notice of Race for the 2020 Multihull Solutions Regatta.

Scheduled to take place from Friday 10th July with registration followed by 3 days of racing.

The three day Saturday to Monday racing format remains. This year the club has introduced a reduced entry fee for club members.

Commodore Scott Duncanson says: