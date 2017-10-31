This November with Armin van Burren and it kicks off with showASOT 837.

As usual Phuket Island radio and its Dance Music format presents another icon, Armin van Buuren.

The playlist is a non-stop two hours of the latest hits and mixes from around the World and all hosted by AVB.

1. Will Sparks – What I Do [Spinnin]

2. Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal – This Love Kills Me (Gabriel & Dresden Club Mix – Above & Beyond Respray) [Anjunabeats]

3. Purple Haze feat. Aaron Bonus & Justin Gammela – Light Me Up [Doorn]

4. PROGRESSIVE PICK: BT – Four [Armind]

5. Ruben de Ronde X Rodg – Alone [Statement!]

6. Somna & Melissa Loretta – Brave (Attila Syah Remix) [AVA]

7. FORCES – The Awakening [Trance Mission]

November with Armin van Burren Tune of the Week.

8. TUNE OF THE WEEK: DIM3NSION & Rama Duke – Here With Me [A State Of Trance]

9. Cosmic Gate ft. Sarah Lynn – Folded Wings (Rafael Frost Remix) [Wake Your Mind]

10. Super8 & Tab – Pressure [Armind]

11. FEEL & Diana Leah – Out Of Life [Interplay]

12. Andrew Rayel – Dark Warrior (Willem de Roo Remix) vs Willem de Roo – Hyperdrive vs Exis – The Count (AvB Mash Up)

13. Alan Stott – Empathy [FSOE]

So November with Armin van Burren and here comes this week Trending Track number 14 on our playlist Armin van Buuren feat. Josh Cumbee – Sunny Days (PureNRG Remix) [Armind] Take a look at the video.





Did you watch that video? November with Armin van Buuren continues.

15. SERVICE FOR DREAMRS: Clokx – Tibet [Liquid]

16. Solarstone & Alex Karweit – Choosing His Angels (Club Mix) (Taken from Pure Trance VI) [Pure Trance]

17. Danny Eaton vs. Andain – Concentration Summer Calling (Solarstone Mashup) (Taken from Pure Trance VI) [Pure Trance]

18. Eco – The Lonely Soldier (Solarstone Pure Mix) (Taken from Pure Trance VI) [Pure Trance]

19. System F & Armin van Buuren – Exhale (Elucidus Remix) (Taken from Pure Trance VI) [Pure Trance]

20. Alchimyst feat. Staccato – Deva [Who’s Afraid Of 138]

21. Darren Tate vs Jono Grant – Let The Light Shine In (Luke Bond Remix) [Armada Music]

22. Johnny Yono – Dawn Of The Wrath [A State Of Trance]

23. Paul van Dyk & Jordan Suckley – The Code (Taken from From Then On) [Vandit]

24. Ferry Corsten – Trust (Heatbeat Remix) [Flashover]

25. Talla 2XLC – It Makes Me Wonder (Steve Allen Remix) [Who’s Afraid Of 138]

26. Exis – The Ritual [Who’s Afraid Of 138]

27. Signum – Dr Evil’s Revenge [Who’s Afraid Of 138]

28. Sied van Riel – Vampire [Subculture]

29. Sasha Carassi and Mikael Jonasson – Void vs. Gaia – Status Excessu D vs. Thriller Accapella (AvB Mash up)

