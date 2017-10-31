As usual Phuket Island radio and its Dance Music format presents another icon, Armin van Buuren.
The playlist is a non-stop two hours of the latest hits and mixes from around the World and all hosted by AVB.
1. Will Sparks – What I Do [Spinnin]
2. Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal – This Love Kills Me (Gabriel & Dresden Club Mix – Above & Beyond Respray) [Anjunabeats]
3. Purple Haze feat. Aaron Bonus & Justin Gammela – Light Me Up [Doorn]
4. PROGRESSIVE PICK: BT – Four [Armind]
5. Ruben de Ronde X Rodg – Alone [Statement!]
6. Somna & Melissa Loretta – Brave (Attila Syah Remix) [AVA]
7. FORCES – The Awakening [Trance Mission]
November with Armin van Burren Tune of the Week.
8. TUNE OF THE WEEK: DIM3NSION & Rama Duke – Here With Me [A State Of Trance]
9. Cosmic Gate ft. Sarah Lynn – Folded Wings (Rafael Frost Remix) [Wake Your Mind]
10. Super8 & Tab – Pressure [Armind]
11. FEEL & Diana Leah – Out Of Life [Interplay]
12. Andrew Rayel – Dark Warrior (Willem de Roo Remix) vs Willem de Roo – Hyperdrive vs Exis – The Count (AvB Mash Up)
13. Alan Stott – Empathy [FSOE]
14. TRENDING TRACK: Armin van Buuren feat. Josh Cumbee – Sunny Days (PureNRG Remix) [Armind]
November with Armin van Buuren continues.
15. SERVICE FOR DREAMRS: Clokx – Tibet [Liquid]
16. Solarstone & Alex Karweit – Choosing His Angels (Club Mix) (Taken from Pure Trance VI) [Pure Trance]
17. Danny Eaton vs. Andain – Concentration Summer Calling (Solarstone Mashup) (Taken from Pure Trance VI) [Pure Trance]
18. Eco – The Lonely Soldier (Solarstone Pure Mix) (Taken from Pure Trance VI) [Pure Trance]
19. System F & Armin van Buuren – Exhale (Elucidus Remix) (Taken from Pure Trance VI) [Pure Trance]
20. Alchimyst feat. Staccato – Deva [Who’s Afraid Of 138]
21. Darren Tate vs Jono Grant – Let The Light Shine In (Luke Bond Remix) [Armada Music]
22. Johnny Yono – Dawn Of The Wrath [A State Of Trance]
23. Paul van Dyk & Jordan Suckley – The Code (Taken from From Then On) [Vandit]
24. Ferry Corsten – Trust (Heatbeat Remix) [Flashover]
25. Talla 2XLC – It Makes Me Wonder (Steve Allen Remix) [Who’s Afraid Of 138]
26. Exis – The Ritual [Who’s Afraid Of 138]
27. Signum – Dr Evil’s Revenge [Who’s Afraid Of 138]
28. Sied van Riel – Vampire [Subculture]
29. Sasha Carassi and Mikael Jonasson – Void vs. Gaia – Status Excessu D vs. Thriller Accapella (AvB Mash up)