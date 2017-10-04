Patong Beach is one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches. Some even find it’s the most beautiful beach in Thailand. There is definitely some. Patong Beach has a beautiful wide white sandy beach where you can sunbathe, swim and relax all day long. Around you are waving palm trees and the sea is very clear with a wonderful water temperature. At the edge of the beach, you will find plenty of clubs and bars where you can have a drink and where it is very cozy in the evening. Young people often choose a party vacation or youth holiday to Patong Beach. Tourist stay here for some days and visit the clubs and pubs to party and break out on the beach. In short; Patong Beach at Phuket should not be missing during your vacation to Thailand! This beautiful 3.5 km long beach is located in the west of the Thai island of Phuket. The tsunami on December 26, 2004, has destroyed this beautiful beach at the time at the time, but luckily it has been completely rebuilt.
Activities & Excursions

The Patong Beach has a lot to offer regarding activities and excursions. You can take a lot of (water) activities. We put some activities for you in a row:

  • The paraglider
  • Parasailing
  • Kathu Waterfall
  • Jet ski
  • Climb and climb through the jungle at Flying Hanuman
  • The product
  • What Suwang Khiri Wong
Hotels & Resorts

Numerous hotels and resorts are located on the beach of Patong Beach. You will find sleeping accommodation in all price categories. Pantong has Luxury; expensive resorts of all conveniences, but this location also have cheaper hotels that many young people spend their night. You should make sure you book your hotel in advance. Certainly, during high season, it can be very busy on and on the beach, leaving many rooms already forgiven. Keep in mind when planning your vacation at Patong Beach. In addition to resorts and hotels, there are also many restaurants, bars, and shops on the seafront promenade. If you want to go for a walk or enjoy the beautiful sunset, then you can certainly enjoy this cozy boulevard.

Going out on Bangla Road

Bangla Road is the entertainment street of Patong Beach. Here you will find some clubs, pubs, nightclubs, and bars in a row. This street is very well visited by young people who come to the party and other tourists who want a drink and dance. Travel tip: In advance, Bangla Road is sometimes misused by tourists. Do not trust all dancing boys and girls on their beautiful Asian eyes.

Weather & Climate

The weather on Patong Beach is called a tropical rain climate. The weather is characterized by a rainy season and a dry season. During the rainy season, a lot of rain falls in a short period. This rainy season takes place between May and October. The temperatures are delightful throughout the year. On average it’s about 31 ° C.

Most famous and popular seaside resort in Phuket

Patong’s lively beach is home to numerous activities during the day. Patong Beach is around the west coast of Thailand and is the island’s main tourist center. It became popular with western tourists in the late 1980’s, and many hotels have been built in Patong since then. The former fishing village of Patong has evolved over the years to become Phuket’s most famous and popular seaside resort.

 

Beautiful and lovely beach

Patong beach has a beautiful 3 km long crescent sand beach that is lined with palm trees. It is a combination of a beautiful, beautiful white beach and the beautiful Andaman sea that make Patong beach a picture. Patong beach has a lovely beach where plenty of beach activities take place throughout the day.

 

Freedom Beach

Freedom Beach is one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches. South of Patong Beach is the peaceful Freedom Beach. This is an great beach in Phuket with incredibly soft white sand and dazzling clear blue waters. Freedom Beach is only accessible by a longtail boat. The shortest route is from the southern end of Patong Beach. You can also ask for a boat trip from Kata, Karon or even Kamala Beach.

Patong has something for everyone

Patong has a lot of shopping and shopping facilities. Due to the presence of many tourist facilities, Patong is also called the animated center of Phuket. It has many amenities in the area of shopping and entertainment centers and offers a wide variety of sports facilities such as golf, tennis and many water sports activities. Nightlife in Patong with its many pubs, disco karaoke bars, and gogo bars is famous. Whether you come alone or with the whole family, Patong has something for everyone.

 