The Patong Beach has a lot to offer regarding activities and excursions. You can take a lot of (water) activities. We put some activities for you in a row:
- The paraglider
- Parasailing
- Kathu Waterfall
- Jet ski
- Climb and climb through the jungle at Flying Hanuman
- The product
- What Suwang Khiri Wong
Numerous hotels and resorts are located on the beach of Patong Beach. You will find sleeping accommodation in all price categories. Pantong has Luxury; expensive resorts of all conveniences, but this location also have cheaper hotels that many young people spend their night. You should make sure you book your hotel in advance. Certainly, during high season, it can be very busy on and on the beach, leaving many rooms already forgiven. Keep in mind when planning your vacation at Patong Beach. In addition to resorts and hotels, there are also many restaurants, bars, and shops on the seafront promenade. If you want to go for a walk or enjoy the beautiful sunset, then you can certainly enjoy this cozy boulevard.
Bangla Road is the entertainment street of Patong Beach. Here you will find some clubs, pubs, nightclubs, and bars in a row. This street is very well visited by young people who come to the party and other tourists who want a drink and dance. Travel tip: In advance, Bangla Road is sometimes misused by tourists. Do not trust all dancing boys and girls on their beautiful Asian eyes.
The weather on Patong Beach is called a tropical rain climate. The weather is characterized by a rainy season and a dry season. During the rainy season, a lot of rain falls in a short period. This rainy season takes place between May and October. The temperatures are delightful throughout the year. On average it’s about 31 ° C.
Patong’s lively beach is home to numerous activities during the day. Patong Beach is around the west coast of Thailand and is the island’s main tourist center. It became popular with western tourists in the late 1980’s, and many hotels have been built in Patong since then. The former fishing village of Patong has evolved over the years to become Phuket’s most famous and popular seaside resort.
Beautiful and lovely beach
Patong beach has a beautiful 3 km long crescent sand beach that is lined with palm trees. It is a combination of a beautiful, beautiful white beach and the beautiful Andaman sea that make Patong beach a picture. Patong beach has a lovely beach where plenty of beach activities take place throughout the day.
Freedom Beach
Freedom Beach is one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches. South of Patong Beach is the peaceful Freedom Beach. This is an great beach in Phuket with incredibly soft white sand and dazzling clear blue waters. Freedom Beach is only accessible by a longtail boat. The shortest route is from the southern end of Patong Beach. You can also ask for a boat trip from Kata, Karon or even Kamala Beach.
Patong has something for everyone
Patong has a lot of shopping and shopping facilities. Due to the presence of many tourist facilities, Patong is also called the animated center of Phuket. It has many amenities in the area of shopping and entertainment centers and offers a wide variety of sports facilities such as golf, tennis and many water sports activities. Nightlife in Patong with its many pubs, disco karaoke bars, and gogo bars is famous. Whether you come alone or with the whole family, Patong has something for everyone.