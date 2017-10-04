Patong’s lively beach is home to numerous activities during the day. Patong Beach is around the west coast of Thailand and is the island’s main tourist center. It became popular with western tourists in the late 1980’s, and many hotels have been built in Patong since then. The former fishing village of Patong has evolved over the years to become Phuket’s most famous and popular seaside resort.

Beautiful and lovely beach

Patong beach has a beautiful 3 km long crescent sand beach that is lined with palm trees. It is a combination of a beautiful, beautiful white beach and the beautiful Andaman sea that make Patong beach a picture. Patong beach has a lovely beach where plenty of beach activities take place throughout the day.

Freedom Beach

Freedom Beach is one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches. South of Patong Beach is the peaceful Freedom Beach. This is an great beach in Phuket with incredibly soft white sand and dazzling clear blue waters. Freedom Beach is only accessible by a longtail boat. The shortest route is from the southern end of Patong Beach. You can also ask for a boat trip from Kata, Karon or even Kamala Beach.

Patong has something for everyone

Patong has a lot of shopping and shopping facilities. Due to the presence of many tourist facilities, Patong is also called the animated center of Phuket. It has many amenities in the area of shopping and entertainment centers and offers a wide variety of sports facilities such as golf, tennis and many water sports activities. Nightlife in Patong with its many pubs, disco karaoke bars, and gogo bars is famous. Whether you come alone or with the whole family, Patong has something for everyone.