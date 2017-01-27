Paul Oakenfold playlist and show turns up every Friday at Phuket Island Radio and Paul presents Planet Perfecto.

This weeks show number 325 has once again a stellar lineup and playlist.

Liam Melly & Mike Lockin – Downfall Paul Oakenfold – Awake – Perfecto Boom Jinx & Meredith Call – Bring Me Back Around Johann Stone – Elsa Cosmic Gate – Fall Into You For those of you that may not know Cosmic Gate is a German DJ duo consisting of Techno producers Claus Terhoeven (born 1972) and Stefan Bossems (born 1967). Both hail from Krefeld, Germany. On October 28, 2009, DJ Magazine announced the results of their annual Top 100 DJ Poll, with Ultra Records artist Cosmic Gate placed #19, 43 spots above the group’s ranking the year before. Paul Oakenfold – Cornfield Chase Arcania – All Is Lost Danny Stubbs Ft.Natasha Cadman – Skyscrapers Marion – Schöneberg [Sean Typs Rmx] – Perfecto Fluoro

Perfecto Classic

Jan Johnson – Flesh [Tiesto Remix]

Hour two of this weeks Playlist

Artificals – Sequences Outsiders & Sonic Species – Who We Are Sean Tyas – Matter Of Time Ital – Tiahuanaco Magnus – Event Storm Liquid Soul – Synthetic Vibes (Mindwave Remix) Audiofire – Beat Of The Drum Daniel Lesden – Arrival Magnus – Cyanosure Static Movement – Light & Love

