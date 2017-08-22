The first hour playlist looking like this:

01 Paul Oakenfold – Deep Space – Promo

02 Layout – We Found Love (Rich James Remix) [Perfecto]

03 Paul Oakenfold – Waterfall ft. Lizzy Land (Extended Mix) [Perfecto]

04 Solarstone – Release (Sunny Lax Extended Remix) [ARVA]

Ce Ce Peniston classic “Finally”

05 Perfecto Classic: Ce Ce Peniston feat. Joyriders – Finally (Roman Hunter Remix) “Finally” is a 1991 song by American musician CeCe Peniston from her debut album, Finally.

A dance mix of this song was made, and this remixed version was used in many dance music compilations.

“Finally” became Peniston’s first (and biggest) hit song, peaking at number five on the US Hot 100 in January 1992 and becoming her only US top-ten hit to date. Prior to that, it was also successful on the US Dance chart, where it spent two weeks at number one in late 1991. In addition, the song peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart in a remixed version.

Paul Oakenfold & Tilt presents:

06 TILT – Deeper In Love feat. Ruby Turner [Perfecto House] Something brand new Perfecto records featuring the ‘Queen of Gospel’ on vocal duties Ms Ruby Turner. Forthcoming on Perfecto House with K&K, Sankuh and Shane Hopkins Remixes.

Guest Mix: Tilt

01 Cristoph ft Jem Cooke – ‘Feel’ – Pryda

02 Desyfer – Control State (TILT’s Speed of Darkness Remix) – Tactal Hots Music

03 Rafael Cerato – Vibrance (Quivver Remix) – Eleatics

04 Paul Oakenfold – Broken (TILT’s Perfecto Remix) – Perfecto

05 Soulform – Synesthesia (Quivver’s Space Manouever’s Remix)- Btech Noir

Straight after the 11 o’clock BBC news we are into the final hour of Paul Oakenfold & Tilt guest mix.

Hour 2: Paul Oakenfold

01 Planet Perfecto – Bullet in the Gun (Timelapse By Marco V Remix) [Perfecto]

02 John 00 Fleming – Healing (Liquid Soul Remix) [Iboga]

03 M.I.K.E. Push – Analogy (Extended Mix) [High Contrast]

04 Lostly – Galaxy of Blue (Extended Mix) [Monster Tunes]

05 Talisman & Hudson – Leaving Planet Earth (HHC Remix) [Perfecto]

06 Paul Oakenfold – Dreamstate Theme (Kyau & Albert Extended Remix) [Perfecto]

07 Marmion – Schöneberg (PureNRG Remix) [Perfecto Fluoro]

08 Liquid Soul & Neodyne – Cherub [Iboga]

09 Assaf – Syndicate (Extended) [Black Sunset Music]

10 Assaf ft. Nathan Nicholson – Lost Souls (Radion6 Extended Remix) [Black Sunset Music]

