Ironkids Thailand returned to Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort in Phuket last Saturday for another morning of thrills and excitement.

For the second year, Ironkids Thailand has been based at Thanyapura and it was wonderful to see this event return in 2016 after a gap of a few years. Phuket Island Radio supports these events as part of it’s overall Phuket Community responsibility. Previous Ironkids event pictures are HERE.

Ironkids Thailand tops 140 entrants.

With four age categories; 6-8 years old, 9-10 years old, 11-12 years old and 13-14 years old along with two age group relay categories competing in the 6-10 and 11-14 years old.

It’s been great to see so many youngsters join in our second Foremost IRONKIDS Thailand event in Phuket. Looking at the smiles on everyone’s faces, they all had a great time

commented Mr. Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, President of Sunrise Events Inc. and rights holder for IRONMAN in South East Asia.

A 400-metre swim in Thanyapura’s Olympic-sized pool was the first wave (excuse the pun intended) for the 13-14 years of age group, then athletes took to their bikes and endured a 12-kilometre bike ride through the surrounding Phuket area. The final stage of the race was a three-kilometre run.

Randall Liew from Malaysia who took first place, with Max Burford in second and Amata Kanpai in third at 55:45.

The 11-12 age group, saw 26 athletes compete, starting with a 300-metre swim, nine-kilometre bike ride and two-kilometre run.

First over the line came Tamino Lokenberg followed by Charlie Bear Volaka in second and Ati Krophum third First of the girls in this age group was Orakanya Thantharnon over nine minutes ahead Wasita Areewatananon coming in second and Wariya Turongkinanon third.