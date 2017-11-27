For the second year, Ironkids Thailand has been based at Thanyapura and it was wonderful to see this event return in 2016 after a gap of a few years. Phuket Island Radio supports these events as part of it’s overall Phuket Community responsibility. Previous Ironkids event pictures are HERE.
Ironkids Thailand tops 140 entrants.
With four age categories; 6-8 years old, 9-10 years old, 11-12 years old and 13-14 years old along with two age group relay categories competing in the 6-10 and 11-14 years old.
It’s been great to see so many youngsters join in our second Foremost IRONKIDS Thailand event in Phuket. Looking at the smiles on everyone’s faces, they all had a great time
commented Mr. Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, President of Sunrise Events Inc. and rights holder for IRONMAN in South East Asia.
A 400-metre swim in Thanyapura’s Olympic-sized pool was the first wave (excuse the pun intended) for the 13-14 years of age group, then athletes took to their bikes and endured a 12-kilometre bike ride through the surrounding Phuket area. The final stage of the race was a three-kilometre run.
Randall Liew from Malaysia who took first place, with Max Burford in second and Amata Kanpai in third at 55:45.
The 11-12 age group, saw 26 athletes compete, starting with a 300-metre swim, nine-kilometre bike ride and two-kilometre run.
First over the line came Tamino Lokenberg followed by Charlie Bear Volaka in second and Ati Krophum third First of the girls in this age group was Orakanya Thantharnon over nine minutes ahead Wasita Areewatananon coming in second and Wariya Turongkinanon third.
Some of the winners at Ironkids Thailand, you can visit the website HERE
Ironkids Thailand 9-10 Age group.
41 competitors took on a 200-metre swim, six-kilometre ride and one and a half kilometer run, and the girls took first and second places with Chayanit Dasri and Tess Evelyn Greaton finishing in 26:25 and 26:34 in very respectful times, and Max Pinfold, the first boy home came in third at 27:34.
The largest number of Ironkids Thailand athletes were the 6 to 8 age group with 44 yougsters taking on the 100 metre swim, three-kilometre bike ride and one-kilometre run. Guillaume Haas Ryffel winners honours, Koran Chaichamroophan second and Marco Rauline and the first female athlete Khanticha Srikwan both crossed the line with a time of 18:06.
Here is the full run down of all the Ironkids results, well done to everyone.
100m swim/ 3km bike/ 1km run
1) Guillaume Haas Ryffel, 2) Korawin Chaichamroonphan 3) Marco Rauline
100m swim/ 3km bike/ 1km run
1) Khanticha Srikwan
2) Avie Phakvalan Hassadeevichit
3) Tess Prakitritanon
200m swim/ 5.2km bike/ 1.5km run
1) Max Pinfold
2) Sra Limsawaddiwong
3) Matteo Rauline
200m swim/ 5.2km bike/ 1.5km run
1) Chayanit Dasri
2) Tess Evelyn Greaton
3) Tegan Sweeney
300m swim/ 7.7km bike/ 2km run
1) Tamino Lokenberg
2) Charlie Bear Volavka
3) Ati Korphum
300m swim/ 7.7km bike/ 2km run
1) Orakanya Thantharnon
2) Wasita Areewatananon
3) Wariya Turongkinanon
400m swim/ 10km bike/ 3km run
1) Randal Liew
2) Max Burford
3) Amata Kanpai
The crowds cheered them on as all sprinted to finish line.
100m swim/ 3km bike/ 1km run
1) Team Wimuttisuk, Kaminthong, Pumsuntear
2) Team Apichanapong, Apichanapong, Srikwan
3) Team Pintusou, Golyanitskiy, Gordzievski
300m swim/ 9.6km bike/ 3km run
1) Team Nakkleng, Waree, Hapol
2) Team Nakkleng, Wajasat, Phonsongkram