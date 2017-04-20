Phuket FM Radio is a popular radio entertainment channel with a huge global fan following,. The Radio channel broadcasts BBC news, latest songs, and provides up to the minute traffic and events information all day around the clock and will entertain you 24/7.

Recently, switching their website from HTTP (Hyper Text Transfer Protocol) to HTTPS (Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure) so why have we done this.

Station founder Byron Jones says

The first and most important reason is to ensure we keep our listeners and their interactions with our outlets SECURE, we have a huge database, and as such value these contacts, they are private. Furthermore, we will not nor do we intend to offer other marketing services using this private contact information.

The website Privacy policy is here.